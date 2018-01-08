Photo: Joy Scheller / USA Today

By Frank E. Lee

We spent some quality time once again enjoying the sound of other days on Saturday Morning Flashback; the only way to time travel without violating the laws of cause and effect. (We were sorely tempted to pick up some Sega Genesis and Nintendo Gameboy in the original package but our 2018 credit cards were not accepted.) Anyway, we edited out all the boring parts and longos (although the presenter had one or two) and celebrated 1989 icons like Tank Man of Tiananmen Square, replayed some choice Jack (Joker) Nicholson dialog courtesy of the Regular Guy and of course, rocked to lots of terrific tunes. Here’s the playlist:

“Thing Called Love” by Bonnie Raitt

“Fire Woman” by the Cult

“245 Days” by Peter Himmelman

“Veronica” by Elvis Costello

“She Drives Me Crazy” by Fine Young Cannibals

“I’ll Be You” by the Replacements

“Almost Hear You Sigh” by the Rolling Stones

“You Don’t Get Much” by Bodeans

“Devolution Working Man’s Blues” by the Alarm

“You Got It” by Roy Orbison

“Higher Ground” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Monkey Gone to Heaven” by Pixies

“Love in an Elevator” by Aerosmith

“Heart Shaped World” by Chris Isaak

“Mayor of Simpleton” by XTC

“I Wanna Be Adored” by Stone Roses

“Yellow Moon” by Neville Brothers

“Trouble Me” by 10000 Manics

“Pretending” by Eric Clapton

“Blues Before and After” by Smithereens

“New Orleans is Sinking” by The Tragically Hip

“Free Fallin” by Tom Petty

“Everybody’s Trying” by Poi Dog Pondering

“Rockin’ in the Free World” by Neil Young

“About a Girl” by Nirvana (studio)

“Let the Day Begin” by the Call

“The Last Worthless Evening” by Don Henley

“Roam” by the B52s

“So Alive” by Love and Rockets

“Need Somebody” by Subdudes

“When the Night Comes” by Joe Cocker

“The House is Rockin'” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

“Close to Fine” by the Indigo Girls

“Heartbreak a Stranger” by Bob Mould

“Lullabye” by the Cure

“Let Love Rule” by Lenny Kravitz