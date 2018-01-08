If Sufjan Stevens told you that he’d been wanting to write a song about Tonya Harding ever since he saw her skate at the U.S. Championships in 1991, would that surprise you? Sufjan has just released two versions of “Tonya Harding” (D Major & Eb Major), and even though the song isn’t affiliated with the new film I, Tonya, Sufjan reached out to the filmmakers about possibly including his song in the film but they couldn’t find a way to get it in. Their loss.

On to the rest of this week’s program…

10pm

Teenage Wrist – “Swallow” (Epitaph)

Rhye – “Taste” (Loma Vista)

The War on Drugs – “Nothing to Find” (Atlantic)

(break)

David Byrne – “Everybody’s Coming to My House” (Nonesuch/Todomundo)

Kyle Craft – “Heartbreak Junky” (Sub Pop)

A Perfect Circle – “Disillusioned” (BMG)

Francis and the Lights – “Just For Us” (KTTF)

Dream Police – “Revenge” (Sacred Bones)

Craig Finn – “God in Chicago” (Partisan)

(break)

Kasbo – “Snow in Gothenburg” (Foreign Family Collective/Counter)

Typhoon – “Rorschach” (Roll Call)

Ought – “These 3 Things” (Merge)

11pm

DJDS – “Love (feat. Empress Of)” (Loma Vista)

Sufjan Stevens – “Tonya Harding (In D Major)” (Asthmatic Kitty)

Dan Croll – “Tokyo” (Kobalt Music Recordings)

Smerz – “Have Fun” (XL)

(break)

The Vaccines – “I Can’t Quit” (Columbia)

Kelela – “LMK” (Warp)

The Barr Brothers – “Queens of the Breakers” (Secret City)

Superorganism – “Everybody Wants to Be Famous” (Domino)

Morrissey – “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage” (BMG)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses” (Atlantic)

(break)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – “King of Bones” (Vagrant)

Belle & Sebastian – “We Were Beautiful” (Matador)

Moaning – “Don’t Go” (Sub Pop)

Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)