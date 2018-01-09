song-artist

Birds Of Fire-Mahavishnu Orchestra

The Human Element-Human Element

Chick’s Chums-Chick Corea/Steve Gadd

Chateauvallon 1972-Stanley Clarke

The Ramble-Julian Lage

Blu-Bop-Bela Fleck

Yo Sin Mi-Dusan Jevtovic

Minsk-Michael Brecker

Hipsippy Blues-Pat Martino

“S.F.C.B.”-George Cables

Revision-Idit Shner

Little Sunflower-Freddie Hubbard

Devil May Care-Cecil McLorin Salvant

Chains And Children-Gary Burton

Suite For Maureen-Gary Meek

Run Signal-Tom Guarna