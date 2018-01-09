song-artist
Birds Of Fire-Mahavishnu Orchestra
The Human Element-Human Element
Chick’s Chums-Chick Corea/Steve Gadd
Chateauvallon 1972-Stanley Clarke
The Ramble-Julian Lage
Blu-Bop-Bela Fleck
Yo Sin Mi-Dusan Jevtovic
Minsk-Michael Brecker
Hipsippy Blues-Pat Martino
“S.F.C.B.”-George Cables
Revision-Idit Shner
Little Sunflower-Freddie Hubbard
Devil May Care-Cecil McLorin Salvant
Chains And Children-Gary Burton
Suite For Maureen-Gary Meek
Run Signal-Tom Guarna
Comments
