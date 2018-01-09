(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

That flickering light of hope for an Oasis reunion has been extinguished.

A few days before Christmas, Liam Gallagher sent waves of excitement to Oasis fans as he tweeted he and his brother Noel were at peace with one another.

I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

We're all good again — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

A feel good holiday story this is not as it appears the brothers are at odds once again. Liam revealed he reached out to his former Oasis bandmates to see if they’d be interested in a reunion. They weren’t interested in a reunion, which caused Liam to go on a tweetstorm blasting his brother Noel.

I did ask them and they weren't up for it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

And as for it being undignified to play stadiums at 50 its a lot more undignified to be supporting the undignified in stadiums RHCP U2 blah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

I've been stealing his thunder since the day I was born — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

I mean he only did it to sell records and gain new fans that didn't work out to well did it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Yeah ain't it great — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram