By Marty Rosenbaum
That flickering light of hope for an Oasis reunion has been extinguished.

A few days before Christmas, Liam Gallagher sent waves of excitement to Oasis fans as he tweeted he and his brother Noel were at peace with one another.

A feel good holiday story this is not as it appears the brothers are at odds once again. Liam revealed he reached out to his former Oasis bandmates to see if they’d be interested in a reunion. They weren’t interested in a reunion, which caused Liam to go on a tweetstorm blasting his brother Noel.

