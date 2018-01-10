We are consuming music faster than ever before. I have a never ending list of bands I need to check out, and it’s easy to get caught up in the chase and hype of new music. But I also have a list of recent songs I adore and never want to forget, so let’s show them some love. Refresh your playlist with these recent XRT gems from the past few years!

“Restart” – BNQT



“Doctor Doctor” – Oh Pep!



“Come Save Me” – Jagwar Ma



“The Party Line” – Belle and Sebastian



“Water” – Ra Ra Riot



“Mesmerise” – Temples



“Harper Lee” – Little Green Cars



“South” – Hippo Campus



“Fall In Love” – Phantogram



“Weight” – Mikal Cronin



Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.