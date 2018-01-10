By Emma Mac
Filed Under:bnqt, forget me not, Hippo Campus, Jagwar Ma, Little Green Cars, Mikal Cronin, new music, oh pep, Phantogram, Playlist, Ra Ra Riot, recent music, temples

We are consuming music faster than ever before. I have a never ending list of bands I need to check out, and it’s easy to get caught up in the chase and hype of new music. But I also have a list of recent songs I adore and never want to forget, so let’s show them some love. Refresh your playlist with these recent XRT gems from the past few years!

“Restart” – BNQT

“Doctor Doctor” – Oh Pep!

“Come Save Me” – Jagwar Ma

“The Party Line” – Belle and Sebastian

“Water” – Ra Ra Riot

“Mesmerise” – Temples

“Harper Lee” – Little Green Cars

“South” – Hippo Campus

“Fall In Love” – Phantogram

“Weight” – Mikal Cronin

