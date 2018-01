A day after teasing it, Jack White has released a brand new song.

“Connected By Love” comes from White’s upcoming solo album Boarding House Reach. White’s last album was 2014’s Lazaretto, which finished as the #2 best album in XRT’s Listener Poll.

White also released the companion track “Respect Commander”, which you can hear below.

This is definitely good gardening music.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter,