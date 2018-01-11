By Ryan Arnold
Photo: David James Swanson

A couple of surprises on the show this week – we didn’t know new songs from Jack White or from Brett Dennen would show up but we weren’t complaining!  Check out the playlist below and give a listen on 93XRT ‘s  Spotify page.

Even though albums from these, along with many of the other artists we play on New Noise at Nine, won’t be available for a while, you can still show your support by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks – and let me know what you find!

Your pal,
Ryan A.

 

 

