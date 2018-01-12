Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Win Butler is not having it.

The Arcade Fire frontman has fired back at Donald Trump over the American president’s alleged comments disparaging certain countries, including Haiti.

“Trump’s comments about Haiti, reflect nothing on the amazing country, and only on his own racism and xenophobia,” Butler shared on social media. “Haiti is one of the most special and amazing places I’ve been on this earth, and we need more Haitian-Americans.”

Arcade Fire member Régine Chassagne, who is married to Butler, is a co-founder of KANPE, a foundation that supports education, nutrition, health, housing, agriculture and leadership programs in Haiti.

