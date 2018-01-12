We are consuming music faster than ever before. I have a never ending list of bands I need to check out, and it’s easy to get caught up in the chase and hype of new music. But I also have a list of recent songs I adore and never want to forget, so let’s show them some love. Refresh your playlist with these recent XRT gems from the past few years!

“High School Lover” – Cayucas



“Byegone” – Volcano Choir



“Heartbeat” Kopecky Family Band



“Song for Zula” – Phosphorescent



“All Things All At Once” – Tired Pony



“Blood Red Youth” – California Wives



“Wanna Feel It” – The Olms



“Laced” – DMAs



“Go!” – M83



“She Said” – Sundara Karma



