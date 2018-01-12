We are consuming music faster than ever before. I have a never ending list of bands I need to check out, and it’s easy to get caught up in the chase and hype of new music. But I also have a list of recent songs I adore and never want to forget, so let’s show them some love. Refresh your playlist with these recent XRT gems from the past few years!
“High School Lover” – Cayucas
“Byegone” – Volcano Choir
“Heartbeat” Kopecky Family Band
“Song for Zula” – Phosphorescent
“All Things All At Once” – Tired Pony
“Blood Red Youth” – California Wives
“Wanna Feel It” – The Olms
“Laced” – DMAs
“Go!” – M83
“She Said” – Sundara Karma
Comments
