By Emma Mac
Filed Under:California Wives, DMA's, kopecky, Kopecky Family Band, M83, Phosphorescent, sundara karma, The Olms, Tired Pony, Volcano Choir

We are consuming music faster than ever before. I have a never ending list of bands I need to check out, and it’s easy to get caught up in the chase and hype of new music. But I also have a list of recent songs I adore and never want to forget, so let’s show them some love. Refresh your playlist with these recent XRT gems from the past few years!

“High School Lover” – Cayucas

“Byegone” – Volcano Choir

“Heartbeat” Kopecky Family Band

“Song for Zula” – Phosphorescent

“All Things All At Once” – Tired Pony

“Blood Red Youth” – California Wives

“Wanna Feel It” – The Olms

“Laced” – DMAs

“Go!” – M83

“She Said” – Sundara Karma

