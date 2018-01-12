Sufjan Stevens, Savages, Blood Orange, and more took stage at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on July 16th, 2016.(Photo by: Floyd McCraney/dearfloydphoto.com)

This past December, Sufjan Stevens released the song “Tonya Harding”, something he says has been in the works since 1991.

Harding was recently profiled in the New York Times and was less than thrilled about her inclusion in the song.

Taffy Brodesser-Akner writes,

“She doesn’t want anything to do with Sufjan Stevens’s lovely song about her. Did he call her first to talk to her? Did any of those people writing their defenses of her call her up and ask if they could make money using her name? No! “Who gives these people permission to use my name?””

Stevens offered a response on his Tumblr account,

“The world is abundant and strange. The New York Times interviewed Tonya for a recent long-form feature (spoilers: Tonya is not interested in hearing my song!), and The Believer has a great think-piece on Tonya and the complicated world of women’s figure skating. Riveting journalism. Enjoy! Take two Aleve® and keep it moving!”

