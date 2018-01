(John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

Breakfast With The Beatles – January 14, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Dizzy Miss Lizzy

The Beatles – Rain (Take 7)

Jim Carrey – I Am The Walrus

The Beatles – In My Life (Take 3)

The Beatles – “ “ “ (Alternate Organ Solo)

George – Here Comes The Moon

The Beatles – When I’m 64 (Instrumental)

The Beatles – Not A Second Time

Brandon Flowers – Got My Mind Set On You (George Fest)

The Beatles – Only A Northern Song

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Get Back

Big Head Todd & The Monsters – Within You, Without You

John – Look At Me (Acoustic)

The Beatles – Penny Lane

The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know (1988 Video Mix)

9 AM

The Beatles – Got To Get You Into My Life

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Taxman

Ringo & His All Star Band – I Wanna Be Your Man

Paul W/Allen Toussaint – I Want To Walk You Home

John – Old Dirt Road

The Beatles – Love Me Do

George – Give Me Love (Japan)

Larry Coryell – Something

Paul – Heaven On A Sunday

The Beatles – I Will

Stephen Bishop – All I Got To Do

Paul – My Brave Face

The Beatles – Nowhere Man

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 14, 2018

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – MULLENS BAR & GRILL, 3080 WARRENVILLE RD, LISLE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 PM – SOUTHEASTERN ILLINOIS COLLEGE, VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS CENTER THEATRE, 3575 COLLEGE RD, HARRISBURG (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

