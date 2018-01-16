Fresh off announcing his first new solo album in 14 years, David Byrne has some more exciting news…

He’s going on tour!

David Byrne will be performing at the Auditorium Theatre on June 2nd in support of his upcoming album American Utopia.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 10 AM at the Auditorium Theatre box office, online at AuditoriumTheatre.org or by phone at 312-341-2300.

In a press release, Byrne calls it “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense.”

Byrne will be joined by a twelve-piece band for the show. Listen to his latest release “Everybody’s Coming To My House” above.

