Can more cultural touchstones be crammed into 366 days? Yes, even with a leap year, there was a lot going on in 1976. We had a Presidential race (Gerald Ford & Jimmy Carter). The Winter & Summer Olympics (including Men’s Decathlon Gold Medal winner, Bruce Jenner). The Concorde supersonic jet began flying across the Atlantic really fast. Viking 1 becomes the first U.S. spacecraft to land on Mars. The Apple computer company is founded. Water Tower Place opens. The first Punk single is released in the U.K. (The Damned- “New Rose”). And it was America’s 200th birthday; coast-to-coast celebrations and a shiny new Bicentennial quarter.
Here’s the playlist from our 42-year time trek….
Doobie Brothers – Takin’ It To The Streets
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes – The Fever
Bob Dylan – Mozambique
Stills-Young Band – Long May You Run
Bryan Ferry – Let’s Stick Together
Kansas – Carry On Wayward Son
Santana – Europa
Steve Miller – Take The Money And Run
Ten CC – I’m Mandy Fly Me
Stevie Wonder – Isn’t She Lovely
David Bowie – TVC 15
Atlanta Rhythm Section – So In To You
Bad Company – Run With The Pack
Steely Dan – The Fez
Rolling Stones – Hand Of Fate
Led Zeppelin – Nobody’s Fault But Mine
Electric Light Orchestra – Telephone Line
J.J. Cale – Cocaine
Boz Scaggs – Lowdown
Genesis – Ripples
Bob Marley And The Wailers – Roots, Rock, Reggae
Eagles – Hotel California
Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
Paul McCartney And Wings – Silly Love Songs
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It)
Bob Seger – Katmandu (Live)
Climax Blues Band – Couldn’t Get It Right
Peter Frampton – Do You Feel Like We Do (Live)