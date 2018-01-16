(Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Can more cultural touchstones be crammed into 366 days? Yes, even with a leap year, there was a lot going on in 1976. We had a Presidential race (Gerald Ford & Jimmy Carter). The Winter & Summer Olympics (including Men’s Decathlon Gold Medal winner, Bruce Jenner). The Concorde supersonic jet began flying across the Atlantic really fast. Viking 1 becomes the first U.S. spacecraft to land on Mars. The Apple computer company is founded. Water Tower Place opens. The first Punk single is released in the U.K. (The Damned- “New Rose”). And it was America’s 200th birthday; coast-to-coast celebrations and a shiny new Bicentennial quarter.

Here’s the playlist from our 42-year time trek….

Doobie Brothers – Takin’ It To The Streets

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes – The Fever

Bob Dylan – Mozambique

Stills-Young Band – Long May You Run

Bryan Ferry – Let’s Stick Together

Kansas – Carry On Wayward Son

Santana – Europa

Steve Miller – Take The Money And Run

Ten CC – I’m Mandy Fly Me

Stevie Wonder – Isn’t She Lovely

David Bowie – TVC 15

Atlanta Rhythm Section – So In To You

Bad Company – Run With The Pack

Steely Dan – The Fez

Rolling Stones – Hand Of Fate

Led Zeppelin – Nobody’s Fault But Mine

Electric Light Orchestra – Telephone Line

J.J. Cale – Cocaine

Boz Scaggs – Lowdown

Genesis – Ripples

Bob Marley And The Wailers – Roots, Rock, Reggae

Eagles – Hotel California

Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop

Paul McCartney And Wings – Silly Love Songs

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It)

Bob Seger – Katmandu (Live)

Climax Blues Band – Couldn’t Get It Right

Peter Frampton – Do You Feel Like We Do (Live)

