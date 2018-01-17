Concert Webcast: Tune-Yards Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE
By Marty Rosenbaum
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If you’re questioning Harry Shearer portrayed bassist Derek Smalls of This Is Spinal Tap’s rock credentials, you may want to think again.

According to Rolling Stone, Shearer is gearing up to release a solo album as Derek Smalls. Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) is his debut solo record and is due out on April 13.

Sherear has lined up a star-studded list of artists who will be contributing to the record. David Crosby, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Peter Frampton, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, former Yes member Rick Wakeman, Dweezil Zappa, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and more are slated to appear on the album.

While we wait for the album to drop, revisit one of the greatest scenes in movie history.

