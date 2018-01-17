Concert Webcast: Tune-Yards Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE
Filed Under:Concert Headlines
(Photo By Nate Azark)

Here’s what concerts go on sale this week.

93XRT Show: The Decemberists at the Chicago Theatre on April 10th
On sale: Friday, January 19th at 10am

93XRT Show: Matt and Kim at the Riviera Theatre
On sale: Friday, January 19th at 10am

93XRT Show: Afghan Whigs/Built to Spill at The Riviera Theatre on April 12th
On sale: Friday, January 19th at 10am

MGMT at The Riviera Theatre on March 3rd
On sale: Friday, January 19th at 10am

93XRT Show: Dr. Dog at the Riviera Theatre on May 5th
On sale: Friday, January 19th at 10am

9XRT Show: David Bryne at the Auditorium Theatre on June 2nd
On sale: Friday, January 19th at 10am

Michael McDermott at City Winery on March 23rd and 25th
On sale: Thursday, January 18th at Noon

A solo/Acoustic Evening with Keb’ Mo’ at City Winery on April 26th and 27th
On sale: Thursday, January 18th at Noon

