(Photo By Nate Azark)

Keep tabs on 93XRT.com for concert details for many of the artists we played on this week’s show. Highlights include The Decemberists at Chicago Theatre on April 10, David Byrne at the Auditorium Theatre on June 2, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Huntington Bank Pavilion on May 31.

Check out the playlist below and give a listen on 93XRT ‘s Spotify page.

Even though albums from these, along with many of the other artists we play on New Noise at Nine, won’t be available for a while, you can still show your support by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks – and let me know what you find!

Your pal,

–Ryan A.