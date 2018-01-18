(Photo by imageSPACE)

Dead & Company is quickly vaulting up the ranks as a premiere summer touring band.

The Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti announced their summer tour and features two shows in Alpine Valley this June.

Dead & Company will make their return to Alpine Valley after playing two shows at Wrigley Field in 2017.

Dead & Company 2018 Tour Dates

05/30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

06/01 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

06/02 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

06/06 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/08 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

06/09 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

06/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

06/15 – New York, NY – Citi Field

06/16 – New York, NY – Citi Field

06/19 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

06/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/23 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/29 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

06/30 – Eugene, OR – Autzen Stadium

07/02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

07/03 – Mountain View, CA – shoreline Amphitheater

07/06 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

07/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

07/13 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07/14 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram