Dead & Company is quickly vaulting up the ranks as a premiere summer touring band.
The Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti announced their summer tour and features two shows in Alpine Valley this June.
Dead & Company will make their return to Alpine Valley after playing two shows at Wrigley Field in 2017.
Dead & Company 2018 Tour Dates
05/30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
06/01 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
06/02 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
06/04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
06/06 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/08 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/09 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
06/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
06/15 – New York, NY – Citi Field
06/16 – New York, NY – Citi Field
06/19 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
06/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/23 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/29 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
06/30 – Eugene, OR – Autzen Stadium
07/02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
07/03 – Mountain View, CA – shoreline Amphitheater
07/06 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
07/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
07/13 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
07/14 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field