This Saturday, January 20th, humans who believe in equality for all genders, races, income levels, etc, will gather to show solidarity against the forces that threaten that belief. The Chicago Women’s March will begin at 9 am at Congress Boulevard and Columbus Drive, with a rally that is scheduled to begin at 11 am, and the march at 12:30 pm. Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens beautifully summarized the reasons for marching this weekend. Check out her article here.

So get your walking shoes, clever posters, and as a male high school coach once my soccer team, “make sure to tighten those bra straps today girls!”

I’ll see you out there, and I’ve gathered a few marching songs to get us in the spirit of la résistance.

Find more information at womens121marchonchicago.org.

“You’re So Vain” – Carly Simon



“Suffragette City” – David Bowie



“In My World” – Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie



“Love and Hate” – Michael Kiwanuka



“Yes We Can Can” – The Pointer Sisters



“What’s Going On”- Marvin Gaye



“Respect” – Aretha Franklin



“I Give You Power” – Arcade Fire and Mavis Staples



“Get Up Stand Up” – Bob Marley



“A Change is Gonna Come” – Greta Van Fleet (Sam Cooke cover)



“Build A Bridge” – Mavis Staples



“City of Immigrants” – Steve Earle



“Hope The High Road” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit



“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile



