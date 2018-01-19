By Marty Rosenbaum
Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki / USA Today

This is a leak we could get behind.

As Stereogum points out, Pearl Jam’s official website listed dates of a summer tour for a brief period of time. Keep in mind, nothing has been officially announced yet, but the dates (which you can see a screenshot of here) include two shows at Wrigley Field on August 18 & 20.

Pearl Jam hasn’t toured since 2016. The band recently released the concert documentary Let’s Play Two capturing their Wrigley Field shows that year.

Below are the supposed summer 2018 tour dates that were listed.

08/08 Seattle, WA – Safeco Field
08/10 Seattle, WA – Safeco Field
08/13 Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/18 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
08/20 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
09/02 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
09/04 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

