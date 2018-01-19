Filed Under:Tom Petty
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Tom Petty’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental overdose, according to The New York Times.

“Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications,” reads a statement from Petty’s wife Dana and daughter Adria.

Related: Artists Pay Tribute To Tom Petty

“We knew before the report was shared with us that he was prescribed various pain medications for a multitude of issues including Fentanyl patches and we feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident,” the statement continues.

“As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications.”

Read the full statement from Petty’s family below.

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live