Foo Fighters led off the announcement of summer concerts at Wrigley Field in 2018 with their two shows on July 29th and 30th. However, everyone knew they wouldn’t be the only ones.

Two Wrigley Field summer concerts were just announced upping the total number of shows to four so far.

Journey and Def Leppard will be performing at the Friendly Confines on July 14th. Their tour sees the two bands playing ballparks across the country including Detroit’s Comerica Park, Atlanta’s SunTrust Park, Denver’s Coors Field, Minneapolis’ Target Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, San Francisco’s AT&T Park, and San Diego’s Petco Park.

Fall Out Boy will be performing on September 8th with support from Rise Against, Machine Gun Kelly, and a surprise guest.

There's a light on in Chicago and I know I should be home… CHICAGO!! We’re coming home on September 8th to play our biggest show yet at Wrigley Field. It’ll be us, Chicago homies @RiseAgainst, @MachineGunKelly and many more surprises along the way. #maniatour pic.twitter.com/lF3RZYCYmA — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 19, 2018

