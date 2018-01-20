93XRT is giving you the chance experience a summer celebration like no other, the Forecastle Festival

coming to Louisville, KY July 13-15th! Forecastle unites world-class musicians, visual artists, environmental activists, outdoor enthusiasts, and music fans for one spectacular weekend in downtown Louisville, Kentucky’s scenic waterfront park. 2018 mark’s the festivals 16th year!

You and a friend will be off to Louisville’s scenic Waterfront Park where world-class musicians, visual artists, environmental activists, outdoor enthusiasts, and music fans unite for a spectacular summer weekend! Enter for your chance to win a pair of 3-day passes to the festival!

Can’t wait to win? Head over to Forecastlefest.com and get your tickets now!