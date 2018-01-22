Photo: Stephanie Port / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Foo Fighters fans hungry for more shows are having those wishes granted.

The band has revealed seven additional North American tour dates on the current Concrete and Gold tour, beginning October 8 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix AZ and running through October 18 at the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul MN.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale to the public as of Friday, January 26 at 9am local time (*with the exception of Detroit, which goes on sale Thursday, January 25 at 11am local time).

Capital One cardholder and FF Fan pre-sale tickets will be available as of Tuesday, January 23 at 10 am local market time.

Pre-sale tickets will be available until Thursday, January 25 at 10 am local market time or until they are sold out. Pre-sale tickets are limited to (4) tickets per card.

See the Foo Fighters full North American tour, with the new dates in bold, below.

4/18 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater*

4/19 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

4/21 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion*

4/22 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

4/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

4/26 — West Palm Beach, FL@ Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

4/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

4/29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

5/1 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

5/3 — Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum

5/4 —Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

7/7 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion*

7/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre*

7/14 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

7/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

7/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

7/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

7/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

7/22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

7/25 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*

7/30 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

9/1 — Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

9/4 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

9/6 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

9/8 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

9/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/12 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/5-6 – San Bernadino, CA @ CalJam18

10/8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/15 —Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Entertainment and Sports Center

10/18 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

*Sold Out

