Photo: Gustavo Cuevas / Sipa / USA Today

By Frank E. Lee

It’s always astonishing that the music of a single year would be so rich and varied. 1994 was no exception. There was California punk, grunge, acoustic grunge, jam band and hard rock. Everything old was new again and vice/versa. There were also key contributions from the Chicago alternative rock scene. Somehow, it all fit together in the glorious retrograde symphony that is Saturday Morning Flashback. Here’s the playlist:

‘Strange Currencies” by R.E.M.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

“Baby Please Don’t Go” by John Mellencamp

“No Excuses” by Alice In Chains

“Say It Ain’t So” by Weezer

“Streets of Philadelphia” by Bruce Springsteen

“Live Forever” by Oasis

“Loser” by Beck

“Prayer For the Dying” by Seal

“Buena” by Morphine

“You Wreck Me” by Tom Petty

“If 60’s were 90’s” by Beautiful People

“Love Sneakin’ Up On You” by Bonnie Raitt

“Einstein on the Beach” by Counting Crows

“Take It Back” by Pink Floyd

“Fell on Black Days” by Soundgarden

“In Your Eyes” -live by Peter Gabriel

“Zombie” by the Cranberries

“Come Out and Play” by Offspring

“All Apologies” (Unplugged) by Nirvana

“LIghtning Crashes” by Live

“Girl You’ll Be a Woman Soon” by Urge Overkill

“Longview” by Green Day

“You Got Me Rocking” by the Rolling Stones

“Seether” by Veruca Salt

“What Would You Say” by Dave Matthews Band

“We’ll be Together” by Sting (with Clapton)

“Possession” by Sarah McLachlan

“Better Man” by Pearl Jam

“Run-Around” by Blues Traveler

“Stay” by Lisa Loeb

“Gallows Pole” (Unledded) by Jimmy Page and Robert Plant

“What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” by R.E.M.

“Landslide” by Smashing Pumpkins

