Nov 4, 2016; Sun Rise, FL, USA; Stevie Nicks performs at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Age 17 seems to be the ultimate reference point for talking about youth in rock music. No offense to Alice Cooper, there is much to be said about 18 too. But it wasn’t too hard to find a few examples that look back at that angst-ridden stage of life, so here we go:

“At 17” – Janis Ian



“Free To Go” – Folk Implosion



“On the Edge of Seventeen” – Stevie Nicks



“Cigarette Daydreams” – Cage the Elephant



“17” – Kings of Leon



“17” – Lake Street Dive



“Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl” – Broken Social Scene



“I Don’t Want to Get Over You” – Magnetic Fields



“This Year” – The Mountain Goats



“Born in Chicago” – The Butterfield Blues Band



“Team” – Lorde



“Let’s Go” – The Cars



“I Saw Her Standing There” – Beatles



“17” – Youth Lagoon



