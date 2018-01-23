Best Album

10. Cage The Elephant – Unpeeled

9. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

8. Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold

7. The National – Sleep Well Beast

6. Arcade Fire – Everything Now

5. U2 – Songs of Experience

4. War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

3. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock

2. Beck – Colors

1. Spoon – Hot Thoughts

Best Song

10. Mondo Cozmo – “Shine”

9. Cage The Elephant – “Whole Wide World”

8. The Revivalists – “Wish I Knew You”

7. Beck – “Up All Night”

6. The National – “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”

5. The Killers – “The Man”

4. Alice Merton – “No Roots”

3. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Hope The High Road”

2. Arcade Fire – “Everything Now”

1. Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Rookie Of The Year

10. Lo Moon

9. Barns Courtney

8. Whitney

7. Anderson East

6. Greta Van Fleet

5. Moon Taxi

4. Manchester Orchestra

3. Real Estate

2. Mondo Cozmo

1. Alice Merton

Best Concert

10. Roger Waters – United Center

9. Green Day – Wrigley Field

8. Arcade Fire – United Center

7. XRT/Goose Island Holiday Jam with Spoon and Real Estate – Chicago Theatre

6. Paul McCartney – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Chicago Theatre

4. Dead & Company – Wrigley Field

3. Wilco – Chicago Theatre

2. U2 – Soldier Field

1. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Wrigley Field

Best Movie

10. Thor: Ragnarok

9. Blade Runner 2049

8. Lady Bird

7. Baby Driver

6. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

5. Get Out

4. The Big Sick

3. Dunkirk

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

1. Wonder Woman

Best TV Show

10. Ozark

9. Fargo

8. Big Little Lies

7. The Big Bang Theory

6. Curb Your Enthusiasm

5. Better Call Saul

4. Saturday Night Live

3. This Is Us

2. Stranger Things 2

1. Game of Thrones

Best Venue

10. Lincoln Hall

9. Aragon Ballroom

8. SPACE

7. FitzGerald’s

6. Wrigley Field

5. Vic Theatre

4. Metro

3. City Winery

2. Thalia Hall

1. The Chicago Theatre