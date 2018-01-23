song-artist

First Circle-Pat Metheny

Montuno-Niacin

Currywurst-Slivovitz

Skies Above-Barry Finnerty

Like I Was Sayin’-Chick Corea/Steve Gadd

Nothing But Net-Victor Bailey

No Answer-Dusan Jevtovic

White Rabbit-George Benson

Hard Times-Vincent Herring

On The Loose-John Abercrombie

What Is This Thing Called Love-Sinne Eeg

Friday The 13th-Steve Lacy/Mal Waldron

Evidence-John Beasley

Asphalt Canyon Blues-Kenny Burrell/Grover Washington,Jr.

Thelonious Funk-Steve Hobbs

The Possibility Of Change-Guillermo Nojechowicz