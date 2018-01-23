song-artist
First Circle-Pat Metheny
Montuno-Niacin
Currywurst-Slivovitz
Skies Above-Barry Finnerty
Like I Was Sayin’-Chick Corea/Steve Gadd
Nothing But Net-Victor Bailey
No Answer-Dusan Jevtovic
White Rabbit-George Benson
Hard Times-Vincent Herring
On The Loose-John Abercrombie
What Is This Thing Called Love-Sinne Eeg
Friday The 13th-Steve Lacy/Mal Waldron
Evidence-John Beasley
Asphalt Canyon Blues-Kenny Burrell/Grover Washington,Jr.
Thelonious Funk-Steve Hobbs
The Possibility Of Change-Guillermo Nojechowicz
Comments
