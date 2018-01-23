Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” is back.

Related: ZZ Top Postpone Tour Due to Dusty Hill’s Health



The iconic Texas trio has revealed a six-date residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas. The shows will mark the band’s first performances since being forced to scrap a tour late last year when bassist Dusty Hill suffered a stomach ailment.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame outfit will hit the Venetian stage starting April 20, with the shows scheduled through April 28. See the complete itinerary below.

Tickets for ZZ Top at The Venetian go on sale this Friday, Jan. 26. Get more information here.

4/20 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian

4/21 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian

4/25 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian

4/27 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian

4/28 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian