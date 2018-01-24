The end of the road has come for Elton John as he announced his retirement from touring at a press conference today.
Before he says goodbye, he’ll be going on a massive 300 show tour that will span three years.
In a press conference, John announced (via Radio.com) “We want to go out properly. We want to go out with a bang, not a whimper.”
John added, “My life has changed. My priorities have changed. My priorities are my children and my husband. I thought the time was right to say thank you to my fans around the world.”
While he’ll be retiring from touring, John will continue to create and write new music.
See a list of his North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour below including two shows at the United Center on October 26th and 27th.
2018
9/8 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
9/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center
9/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center
9/15 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
9/16 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
9/19 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
9/21 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
9/22 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
9/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
9/29 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/6 – Boston, MA @TD Garden
10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
11/2 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
11/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
11/8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
11/24 – Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena
11/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
12/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
12/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
2019
1/11 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
1/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
1/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
1/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
1/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
1/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
1/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
1/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
1/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
1/29 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
2/7 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
2/9 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
2/12 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
2/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
2/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
2/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
2/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
3/1 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
3/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
3/12 – Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena
3/13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
3/15 – Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville @ Veterans Memorial Arena