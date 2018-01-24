Photo: Danny Clinch

Turns out the rumors were true.

Pearl Jam will make their return to the Friendly Confines as they are set to perform two Wrigley Field concerts on August 18th and 20th.

On top of the Wrigley shows, Pearl Jam will be performing two concerts at Boston’s Fenway Park and one show in Missoula, MT at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Tickets for the Wrigley Field shows will go on sale Friday, February 16th at 10 AM. Head here for more details.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram