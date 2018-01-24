Here’s what concerts go on sale this week.
93XRT Show: George Ezra at the Riviera Theatre on April 29th
On sale: Friday, January 26th at 10a
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats + The Head and The Heart at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on May 31st
On sale: Friday, January 26th at
Dead and Company at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Friday, June 22nd and Saturday, June 23rd
On sale: Friday, January 26th at 10am
HAIM at the Aragon Ballroom on May 11th
On sale: Friday, January 26th at 10a
Fever Ray at Metro on May 18th
On sale: Friday, January 26th at 10a
A Solo Evening with Keb’ Mo’ at City Winery on April 27th
On sale: Thursday, January 25th at noon
Joan Armatrading at City Winery on June 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th, & 14th
On sale: Thursday, January 25th at noon