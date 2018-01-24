Photo: Danny Clinch

Here’s what concerts go on sale this week.

93XRT Show: George Ezra at the Riviera Theatre on April 29th

On sale: Friday, January 26th at 10a

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats + The Head and The Heart at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on May 31st

On sale: Friday, January 26th at

Dead and Company at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Friday, June 22nd and Saturday, June 23rd

On sale: Friday, January 26th at 10am

HAIM at the Aragon Ballroom on May 11th

On sale: Friday, January 26th at 10a

Fever Ray at Metro on May 18th

On sale: Friday, January 26th at 10a

A Solo Evening with Keb’ Mo’ at City Winery on April 27th

On sale: Thursday, January 25th at noon

Joan Armatrading at City Winery on June 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th, & 14th

On sale: Thursday, January 25th at noon