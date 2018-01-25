(Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

One of the more highly sought after reunions in rock is Genesis. Slowly but surely, former Genesis band members are opening up to the idea of a reunion.

After announcing his return to music back in 2015, Phil Collins was open to the idea of performing with Genesis again saying, “Let’s start with this [solo] bit first. I love the guys.”

A few years later, Collins’ bandmates are beginning to open up about Genesis. Mike Rutherford told Ultimate Classic Rock last year,

“I came away… with a feeling of what an incredible time we’ve had. How lucky we’ve been. And more importantly, what a great friendship we’ve had. Obviously, all of us, but especially the three of us: myself, him and Tony [Banks]. It was quite a special relationship.”

Now, Tony Banks has commented on the matter. In a recent interview (via Consequence of Sound), Banks said he and Rutherford “see each other all the time and get on well.”

Banks also attended a recent Phil Collins concert and left impressed with how his voice sounded.

As for Genesis? “We don’t rule it out. It’d be fun to try,” Banks said. “But Phil’s gotta survive his tour first of all and we’ll see where it goes.”

While nothing is set in stone, this is certainly positive momentum.

