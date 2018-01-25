By Ryan Arnold
Photo: David James Swanson

2018 is off to a good start for new music, wouldn’t you say?  There are some surprises right out of the gate with killer songs from brand new artists. This week’s show included a handful of ’em! Check out the playlist below and give a listen on 93XRT ‘s  Spotify page.

Take in the music you hear on XRT by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks – and let me know what you find!

Your pal,
Ryan A.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live