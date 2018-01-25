Join 93XRT this Saturday for another All Vinyl Saturday!

Beginning at Noon, immediately following Saturday Morning Flashback – XRT will feature music the way it was originally intended, on the warmth of vinyl record albums.

And this time, our all vinyl Saturday – will track album sides, back to back, to back all day.

The Stones, Grateful Dead, R.E.M, Tom Petty, Wilco, Nirvana, and dozens more.

Your hosts for the day will be Marty Lennartz, frank e. Lee and Ryan Arnold.

It’s XRT’s album sides all vinyl Saturday, beginning at noon.

