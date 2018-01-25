Filed Under:All Vinyl Saturday

Join 93XRT this Saturday for another All Vinyl Saturday!

Beginning at Noon, immediately following Saturday Morning Flashback – XRT will feature music the way it was originally intended, on the warmth of vinyl record albums.

And this time, our all vinyl Saturday – will track album sides, back to back, to back all day.

The Stones, Grateful Dead, R.E.M, Tom Petty, Wilco, Nirvana, and dozens more.

Your hosts for the day will be Marty Lennartz, frank e. Lee and Ryan Arnold.

It’s XRT’s album sides all vinyl Saturday, beginning at noon.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live