By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under:Inside The Archives
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

I grew up in a world where The Beatles were already the greatest Rock & Roll band of all time. They had already changed the world. I spoke with Terri Hemmert to get a first hand perspective on what it was like to live through Beatlemania and how it impacted both her personal and professional life. Plus, we discuss why no other bands have been able to replicate what The Beatles have accomplished.

I also take a look at the latest music news headlines and tackle a tough live music topic. Are concerts at Wrigley Field no longer special?

Enjoy the latest episode of Inside The Archives below.

