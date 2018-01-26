Lord Huron played the Blue Cross Blue Shield Stage on January 30, 2014 (Photo Credit: Nathan Roberts)

Lord Huron just announced the release of their new album, “Vide Noir” out April 20th, via Republic Records.

The band’s Ben Schneider is one of rock’s more creative artists. He not only composes compelling music, but the story songs are linked by rich narratives and vivid characters that interact with each other from song to song. And it’s all pulled together with detailed graphic art drawn by Ben himself. Not your typical albums.

Today also saw the release of The Vide Noir trailer. It’s a bit mysterious, but as with everything from Lord Huron, a lot of fun to experience.

If you’re not sure it’s making any sense, call the number. It might help.