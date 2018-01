Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Hayden Wright

Thirty Seconds to Mars appeared on The Late Show last night (Jan. 25) to give fans a live rendition of their new single “Dangerous Night.”

Cinematography for the live set deviated from the standard late-night-talkshow multi-camera format. The band used a robot to capture their performance in a single unedited take.

Watch Thirty Seconds to Mars’s unique late night performance below.