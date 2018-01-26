(Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA)

New month = New Netflix.

Take a look at what’ll be hitting the Netflix streaming catalog once the calendar flips to February (via Forbes).

February 1st

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

42 Grams (2017)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Extract (2009)

GoodFellas (1990)

How the Beatles Changed the World (2017)

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken (2017)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2017)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Men in Black (1997)

National Parks Adventure (2016)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Paint It Black (2016)

Scream 3 (2000)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

ZNation (Season 4)

February 2nd

Altered Carbon (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Cabin Fever (2002)

Coach Snoop (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! Netflix Original Standup Special

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

On Body and Soul Netflix Original Movie

February 6th

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers Netflix Original Standup Special

Valor (Season 1) The CW Exclusive

February 7th

Imposters (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 8th

6 Days (2017)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

February 9th

Fate/Apocrypha (Part 2) Netflix Original Anime Series

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney Netflix Original Series

Seeing Allred Netflix Original

The Ritual Netflix Original

The Trader (Sovdagari) Netflix Original

When We First Met Netflix Original

February 14th

Greenhouse Academy (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Love Per Square Foot Netflix Original

February 15th

Deep Undercover Collection (Collection 2)

Re:Mind (Season 1) Netflix Original

February 16th

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

Evan Almighty (2007)

Everything Sucks! (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Irreplaceable You Netflix Original

First Team: Juventus (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 17th

Blood Money (2017)

February 18th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Netflix Original

February 19th

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist Netflix Original

February 20th

Bates Motel (Season 5)

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 Netflix Original

February 21st

Forgotten Netflix Original

Lincoln (2012)

The Bachelors (2017)

February 22nd

Atomic Puppet (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 23rd

Marseille (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Mute Netflix Original

Seven Seconds (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Ugly Delicious (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 24th

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)

February 26th

El Vato (Season 2)

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2017)

People You May Know (2016)

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (Season 2)

Winnie

February 27th

Derren Brown: The Push Netflix Original Standup

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish Netflix Original Standup

