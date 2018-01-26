By Marty Rosenbaum
New month = New Netflix.

Take a look at what’ll be hitting the Netflix streaming catalog once the calendar flips to February (via Forbes).

February 1st

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)
42 Grams (2017)
Aeon Flux (2005)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)
Ella Enchanted (2004)
Extract (2009)
GoodFellas (1990)
How the Beatles Changed the World (2017)
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken (2017)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2017)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Men in Black (1997)
National Parks Adventure (2016)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Paint It Black (2016)
Scream 3 (2000)
The Hurt Locker (2008)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
ZNation (Season 4)

February 2nd

Altered Carbon (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Cabin Fever (2002)
Coach Snoop (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! Netflix Original Standup Special
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
On Body and Soul Netflix Original Movie

February 6th

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers Netflix Original Standup Special
Valor (Season 1) The CW Exclusive

February 7th

Imposters (Season 1)
Queer Eye (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 8th

6 Days (2017)
The Emoji Movie (2017)

February 9th

Fate/Apocrypha (Part 2) Netflix Original Anime Series
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney Netflix Original Series
Seeing Allred Netflix Original
The Ritual Netflix Original
The Trader (Sovdagari) Netflix Original
When We First Met Netflix Original

February 14th

Greenhouse Academy (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
Love Per Square Foot Netflix Original

February 15th

Deep Undercover Collection (Collection 2)
Re:Mind (Season 1) Netflix Original

February 16th

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 6) Netflix Original Series
Evan Almighty (2007)
Everything Sucks! (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Irreplaceable You Netflix Original
First Team: Juventus (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 17th

Blood Money (2017)

February 18th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Netflix Original

February 19th

Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist Netflix Original

February 20th

Bates Motel (Season 5)
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 Netflix Original

February 21st

Forgotten Netflix Original
Lincoln (2012)
The Bachelors (2017)

February 22nd

Atomic Puppet (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 23rd

Marseille (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
Mute Netflix Original
Seven Seconds (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Ugly Delicious (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 24th

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)

February 26th

El Vato (Season 2)
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2017)
People You May Know (2016)
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (Season 2)
Winnie

February 27th

Derren Brown: The Push Netflix Original Standup
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish Netflix Original Standup

