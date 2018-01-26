New month = New Netflix.
Take a look at what’ll be hitting the Netflix streaming catalog once the calendar flips to February (via Forbes).
February 1st
3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)
42 Grams (2017)
Aeon Flux (2005)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)
Ella Enchanted (2004)
Extract (2009)
GoodFellas (1990)
How the Beatles Changed the World (2017)
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken (2017)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2017)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Men in Black (1997)
National Parks Adventure (2016)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Paint It Black (2016)
Scream 3 (2000)
The Hurt Locker (2008)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
ZNation (Season 4)
February 2nd
Altered Carbon (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Cabin Fever (2002)
Coach Snoop (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! Netflix Original Standup Special
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
On Body and Soul Netflix Original Movie
February 6th
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers Netflix Original Standup Special
Valor (Season 1) The CW Exclusive
February 7th
Imposters (Season 1)
Queer Eye (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
February 8th
6 Days (2017)
The Emoji Movie (2017)
February 9th
Fate/Apocrypha (Part 2) Netflix Original Anime Series
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney Netflix Original Series
Seeing Allred Netflix Original
The Ritual Netflix Original
The Trader (Sovdagari) Netflix Original
When We First Met Netflix Original
February 14th
Greenhouse Academy (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
Love Per Square Foot Netflix Original
February 15th
Deep Undercover Collection (Collection 2)
Re:Mind (Season 1) Netflix Original
February 16th
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 6) Netflix Original Series
Evan Almighty (2007)
Everything Sucks! (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Irreplaceable You Netflix Original
First Team: Juventus (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
February 17th
Blood Money (2017)
February 18th
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Netflix Original
February 19th
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist Netflix Original
February 20th
Bates Motel (Season 5)
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 Netflix Original
February 21st
Forgotten Netflix Original
Lincoln (2012)
The Bachelors (2017)
February 22nd
Atomic Puppet (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
February 23rd
Marseille (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
Mute Netflix Original
Seven Seconds (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Ugly Delicious (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
February 24th
Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)
February 26th
El Vato (Season 2)
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2017)
People You May Know (2016)
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (Season 2)
Winnie
February 27th
Derren Brown: The Push Netflix Original Standup
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish Netflix Original Standup