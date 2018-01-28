Photo by TM. Editing by unknown forces.

Yesterday was the anniversary of the birth of one of the greatest singers in the history of the blues, Bobby “Blue” Bland. Bobby will be our Artist of the Week tonight so we’ll have some birthday spin-outs for Bobby including his last recording. Bobby was born 88 years ago yesterday. He died in June 0f 2013. Wwe’ll also have birthday spin-outs for Bettye Lavette and Charlie Musselwhite, blues by artists who will be in town this week, and new blues releases. Don’t forget, Blues Breakers is now on Sundays, same time, same station, 9pm, 93fm, WXRT.