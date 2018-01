Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Breakfast With The Beatles – January 28, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Fixing A Hole

Paul – Hope For The Future

King’s Singers – I Want To Hold Your Hand

The Beatles – Tell Me Why

Beck – Love

The Beatles – Yesterday (Take 2)

The Beatles – For No One

Sergio Mendes – Day Tripper

The Beatles – If I Needed Someone

Professor Moptop

Paul – Get Back (Nyc)

Chuck Berry – Rock And Roll Music

John – Steel And Glass

2 Cellos – Live And Let Die

The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

Paul – Another Day

George – Unconsiousness Rules

9 AM

The Beatles – I’ll Get You

Elton John W/John Lennon – I Saw Her Standing There

The Beatles – Why Don’t We Do It In The Road

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Paul Vocal)

Ringo – Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

The Beatles – Three Cool Cats (Anthology)

Paul – The Other Me

The Beatles – All My Loving

Laurence Juber – Maisie (Wings Version)

George – Apple Scruffs

Sarah Mclachlan – Blacbird

The Beatles – Because

Paul – See Your Sunshine

The Beatles – Hey Jude

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 28, 2018

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – WAVERLY BEACH, N8770 FIRE LANE 1, MENASHA, WISC – ALL AGES – BENEFIT MACC FUND, HOPE FOR KIDS

MEDICATED GOO – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CARY’S LOUNGE, 2251 W. DEVON, CHICAGO – NO COVER CHARGE – (MUSIC OF CREAM, HENDRIX, TRAFFIC AND BEATLES)

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 8 PM – NORTHSHORE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 9501 SKOKIE BLVD, SKOKIE – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 777 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, JOLIET – 21+

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – CANTIGNY VFW POST, 826 HORSESHOE DR, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GARY WENSTRUP BEATLE COURSES:

THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – COLLEGE OF DUPAGE – STARTING FEBRUARY 15

JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: SOLO IN THE SEVENTIES – COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, STARTING APRIL 5TH

THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – HARPER COLLEGE – STARTING MAY 16TH

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM