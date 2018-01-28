Photo: Robert Deutsch / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Music’s biggest night remembered the artists we lost in 2017.

Country star Chris Stapleton, fresh from winning the GRAMMY award for Best Country Album, teamed up with the legendary Emmylou Harris. The pair united for a quiet, emotional rendition of Tom Petty’s 1994 track, “Wildflowers.”

While the performance opened as a tribute to Petty, he was just one of the many artists represented in the moving tribute. Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell, David Cassidy, Fats Domino, Gregg Allman, Malcolm Young and Glen Campbell were also recognized during the segment.