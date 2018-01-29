Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

While rumors persist of a potential reunion of The Smashing Pumpkins original lineup, Billy Corgan has revealed an eye-opening bit of news.

He’s currently in the studio alongside drummer Jimmy Chamberlain working on new music with esteemed producer Rick Rubin.

New studio – same rock power. A post shared by Jimmy Chamberlin (@chamberdrums) on Jan 23, 2018 at 8:36pm PST

Rubin and Corgan share a history with one another with the former working on Corgan’s 2017 album Ogilala as well as working with The Smashing Pumpkins in 1997 on the Adore sessions.

Corgan wrote in an Instagram post,

“I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life. As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn’t know that.”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram