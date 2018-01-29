10620 1516719571 cas 2018 eps Chicago Auto Show Online Giveaway 2018

Join 93XRT at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show February 10th – February 19th at McCormick Place! It’s the largest auto show in North America, with nearly 1,000 different vehicles on display – including cars, trucks, SUVs, and experimental or concept cars.
ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A 5-PACK OF TICKETS TO THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW!
We will be broadcasting live from the show on February 18th. For more information and tickets, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/Chicago Auto Show or Twitter @chiautoshow. You won’t want to miss it!

