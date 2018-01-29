song-artist

Broadway Blues-Jaco Pastorious

Good Day-Absolute Ensemble

When The Cat’s Away-Mario Cruz

Mr. Miyake-Larry Coryell

General Thunder-Julian Lage

Too High-Freddie Hubbard

Hope for That-Mike Stern

Three Views Of A Secret-Bob Mintzer

One Two Three Ten-Ed Partyka

Blakzilla vs. Yo’Mothra-Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts

Bourbon Street Ain’t Mardi Gras-Jason Marsalis

S.O.S.-Wes Montgomery

Dirty Blonde-The Bad Plus

Secret Love-Kate McGarry

Wes Side Blues-George Cotsirilos

February-Wayne Escoffery