By Barry Winograd

Broadway Blues-Jaco Pastorious
Good Day-Absolute Ensemble
When The Cat’s Away-Mario Cruz
Mr. Miyake-Larry Coryell
General Thunder-Julian Lage
Too High-Freddie Hubbard
Hope for That-Mike Stern
Three Views Of A Secret-Bob Mintzer
One Two Three Ten-Ed Partyka
Blakzilla vs. Yo’Mothra-Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts
Bourbon Street Ain’t Mardi Gras-Jason Marsalis
S.O.S.-Wes Montgomery
Dirty Blonde-The Bad Plus
Secret Love-Kate McGarry
Wes Side Blues-George Cotsirilos
February-Wayne Escoffery

