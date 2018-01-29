By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under:Netflix
(Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA)

All good things must come to an end some day. Such is life. That being said, you’ve still got time to catch these movies before they leave the Netflix streaming library.

Here’s a list of movies that’ll be leaving Netflix this February (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Leaving Feb. 1

The Benchwarmers
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
The Longest Day
Magic City: Season 1-2
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving Feb. 2

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving Feb. 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving Feb. 4

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving Feb. 10

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving Feb. 11

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving Feb. 12

Honeymoon

Leaving Feb. 14

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving Feb. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
A Christmas Kiss II

Leaving Feb. 16

Our Last Tango
Save the Date

Leaving Feb. 17

Freakonomics

Leaving Feb. 19

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving Feb. 21

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving Feb. 24

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving Feb. 28

American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
The Catch: Season 1
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1

