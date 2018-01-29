(Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA)

All good things must come to an end some day. Such is life. That being said, you’ve still got time to catch these movies before they leave the Netflix streaming library.

Here’s a list of movies that’ll be leaving Netflix this February (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Leaving Feb. 1

The Benchwarmers

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

The Longest Day

Magic City: Season 1-2

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving Feb. 2

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving Feb. 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving Feb. 4

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving Feb. 10

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving Feb. 11

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving Feb. 12

Honeymoon

Leaving Feb. 14

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving Feb. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

A Christmas Kiss II

Leaving Feb. 16

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Leaving Feb. 17

Freakonomics

Leaving Feb. 19

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving Feb. 21

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving Feb. 24

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving Feb. 28

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

The Catch: Season 1

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami SWAT: Season 1

