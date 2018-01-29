Yorkshire’s Hookworms nab SOTW honors ahead of the release of their third album, Microshift, which will hit stores and streaming platforms this coming Friday. You gotta love the “Roadrunner” flavor on “Static Resistance,” and if you’re as excited as I am for the upcoming release, you just might already be thinking about Best-of-’18 honors, but we’ll see, er, hear for sure this coming Friday.

On to the rest of this week’s picks…

10pm

Hot Snakes – “Six Wave Hold-Down” (Sub Pop)

Belle & Sebastian – “The Same Star” (Matador)

Typhoon – “Remember” (Roll Call)

(break)

Hollie Cook – “Stay Alive” (Merge)

The Barr Brothers – “Queens of the Breakers” (Secret City)

Andrew W.K. – “Music Is Worth Living For” (Red Music/Sony)

Miguel – “Pineapple Skies” (RCA)

The War on Drugs – “Nothing to Find” (Atlantic)

Jay Som – “Pirouette” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Hookworms – “Static Resistance” (Domino)

Sufjan Stevens – “Tonya Harding (In D Major)” (Asthmatic Kitty)

Teenage Wrist – “Swallow” (Epitaph)

11pm

Lane 8 – “No Captain (feat. Poliça)“ (This Never Happened)

Franz Ferdinand – “Feel the Love Go” (Domino)

Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans” (Matador)

(break)

INHEAVEN – “Regeneration” ([PIAS])

Kasbo – “Snow in Gothenburg” (Foreign Family Collective/Counter)

Preoccupations – “Espionage” (Jagjaguwar)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Mainland” (Sub Pop)

Francis and the Lights – “Just For Us” (KTTF)

Young Fathers – “In My View” (Ninja Tune)

(break)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “American Guilt” (Jagjaguwar)

S. Carey – “More I See” (Jagjaguwar)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – “King of Bones” (Vagrant)

A Perfect Circle – “Disillusioned” (BMG)