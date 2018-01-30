photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

It’s been 61 years since Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel recorded their first song together as Tom & Jerry, embarking on one of music’s most successful partnerships.

Related: Billy Joel Brings Out Paul Simon & Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden

Simon went on to great solo stardom and has spent the decades actively touring, recording and maintaining his legacy as an influential figure in folk, rock and pop. But now, Simon could be walking away from it all this summer with a “farewell” show in scheduled for London’s Hyde Park.

Billed as “Homeward Bound: The Farewell Performance,” the concert is set to take place July 15 with openers Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor.

No word yet on if this is indeed Simon’s last show but Simon has mulled over retirement before, calling it “an act of courage.”

“Showbiz doesn’t hold any interest for me,” he said. “It’s an act of courage to let go. I am going to see what happens if I let go. Then I’m going to see, who am I? Or am I just this person that was defined by what I did? And if that’s gone, if you have to make up yourself, who are you?”

Save the date for Paul Simon’s July concert — it might very well be his last.