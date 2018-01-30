(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Paul Simon has recently spoken openly about his desire to retire, but it appears the day may have finally come.

Simon was announced as the headliner for the British Summer Time concert series at London’s Hyde Park this July with the show billed as Homeward Bound – The Farewell Performance.

Joining Simon will be James Taylor and His All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt.

In 2016, Simon was quoted in a New York Times interview saying, “It’s an act of courage to let go. I am going to see what happens if I let go.”

He also added, “Showbiz doesn’t hold any interest for me.”

