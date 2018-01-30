By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under:Paul Simon
(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Paul Simon has recently spoken openly about his desire to retire, but it appears the day may have finally come.

Simon was announced as the headliner for the British Summer Time concert series at London’s Hyde Park this July with the show billed as Homeward Bound – The Farewell Performance.

Joining Simon will be James Taylor and His All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt.

In 2016, Simon was quoted in a New York Times interview saying, “It’s an act of courage to let go. I am going to see what happens if I let go.”

He also added, “Showbiz doesn’t hold any interest for me.”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live