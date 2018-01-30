Paul Simon has recently spoken openly about his desire to retire, but it appears the day may have finally come.
Simon was announced as the headliner for the British Summer Time concert series at London’s Hyde Park this July with the show billed as Homeward Bound – The Farewell Performance.
Joining Simon will be James Taylor and His All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt.
We are extremely excited to announce that the headliner closing our 2018 summer series will be the incredible #PaulSimon! Paul will be heading our way on Sunday 15th July with Homeward Bound – The Farewell Performance, plus some very special guests including the iconic #JamesTaylor & His All-Star Band, #BonnieRaitt and more to be announced very soon… 🌳 The Barclaycard pre-sale starts RIGHT NOW via http://po.st/6JZp4c. 🌳 Our pre-sale kicks off at 9am on Thursday. For access, sign up via www.bst-hydepark.com by 3pm tomorrow. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday. See you all there!
In 2016, Simon was quoted in a New York Times interview saying, “It’s an act of courage to let go. I am going to see what happens if I let go.”
He also added, “Showbiz doesn’t hold any interest for me.”