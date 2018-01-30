(Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Roger Daltrey will be hitting the road this summer to perform The Who’s rock opera Tommy in its entirety.

Additionally, Daltrey will be joined by a local orchestra at each stop. Daltrey’s band will consist of Simon Townshend, guitarist Frank Simes, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Scott Devour.

The month long trek sees Daltrey performing two shows at Ravinia on June 23rd and 25th. The Ravinia Festival Orchestra will accompany Daltrey on those dates.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale February 9th and more information can be found on Ravinia’s website.

Tour Dates

June 8 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts / Hudson Valley Philharmonic

June 10 & 12 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap / Wolf Trap Orchestra

June 15 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood / Boston Pops Orchestra

June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts / Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

June 23 & 25 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia / Ravinia Festival Orchestra

June 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater / Nashville Symphony Orchestra

June 30 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC / TBA Orchestra

July 2 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion / Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

July 5 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre / Detroit Symphony Orchestra

July 8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center / The Cleveland Orchestra

