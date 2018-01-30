By Jon Wiederhorn
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has revealed that the legendary Rick Rubin will produce the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins album.
Corgan worked with Rubin on his 2017 solo album Ogilala, but the yet-untitled album will mark his first recording with the Pumpkins since the 1997 song “Let Me Give The World To You.”
Corgan delivered the news in a retro-looking post that depicted a photo of him from the early ’90s — before his head resembled an eggshell — along with a sprawling caption.
“I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life,” Corgan wrote after a long preamble. “As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn’t know that.”
Last week, Corgan posted a photo of himself sitting next to Pumpkins guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. In addition, both Corgan and Chamberlin have posted a photo of the same drumkit, implying that are both taking part in the Smashing Pumpkins reunion album. Iha hasn’t yet commented on social media and is currently playing in A Perfect Circle.
As previously reported, the band’s former bassist D’Arcy Wretzky will not take part in the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins reunion. “I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player,” Wretzky told the blog BlastEcho.
Corgan was the only original Pumpkin on 2014’s Monuments To An Elegy.
I've had a crazy life. Good crazy, but crazy nonetheless. For example. I saw this picture of myself the other day. Besides having a generally good idea of when it was taken (1993 or 1994) I don't remember actually taking the photo, nor do I remember countless others like it between the years 1991-2004. Now, perhaps that says something about my inability or desire to remember, but I'd argue it's an unfortunate result of the blur of those years. Which leads me to this time, or this moment, where like so many, I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life. As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn't know that. Or when I, in a very naive way, post a shot with a needle in my arm and ramble on about making peace with God and time left on dear 'ol Earth, it sent some signal to friends and associates alike that I was sick or wanted other's sympathy. (As fact, it was an IV full of vitamins and homeopathy to assist in getting over this vicious flu). So yes, was sick, and no, not serious in any way nor would I share such info here because this window I'd prefer to be one where you see the sunlight streaming through. The only addendum to that is when I saw how others were reacting to their perception of my misguided and poorly worded message, I chose not to react in kind; in essence I let the shadows cast be whatever you-they-them want to believe. Because we live now in a world where perception often outweighs reality, and that's fine. So to that, here's a new pic I just took of me with my sandy-brown, curly hair flowing in the studio breeze. Lots of love, WPC #wpc